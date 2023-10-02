Another One Bites the Dust: Google Kills Jamboard

Google is killing off yet another product, with the company announcing it is sunsetting digital whiteboarding app Jamboard.

Google has a long and well-established track record of killing off products, often leaving countless users in the lurch. The latest to join the Google graveyard is Jamboard, its digital whiteboarding app.

The company announced the news in a blog post:

In late 2024, we will wind down the Jamboard whiteboarding app as well as continue with the previously planned end of support for Google Jamboard devices.

The company says it will include FigJam, Lucidspark, and Miro in Workspace, giving users other options for whiteboarding. Google explained its decision further:

We’re committed to partnering with industry-leading companies to bring the most innovative collaboration experiences to Google Workspace. We’ve heard from our customers that whiteboarding tools like FigJam by Figma, Lucidspark by Lucid Software, and the visual workspace Miro help their teams work better together — specifically, the advanced features they offer such as infinite canvas, use case templates, voting, and more. Based on this feedback, we’ve decided to leverage our partner ecosystem for whiteboarding in Workspace and focus our efforts on core content collaboration across Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

As has been stated many times, relying on a Google service outside of the company’s core business is a fool’s errand, and Jamboard is just the latest example.