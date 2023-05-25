Anne Boden, Founder of Starling Bank, Is Stepping Aside As CEO

Anne Boden has served as CEO of Starling Bank since founding it in 2014, but has now announced she is stepping down.

Starling Bank is a neobank or one that is 100% online, with no physical branch locations. Under Boden’s leadership, the bank has some 3.6 million customers, holds £10.6 billion in deposits, and is in its second year of profitability.

Boden credits the bank’s success to the emphasis on being more than just a business, focusing on “the social good.”

I believe the best businesses are committed to pursuing the social good. At Starling we are constantly homing in on what makes us such an essential part of our customers’ lives, resulting in us being more efficient and making our customers more efficient in managing their everyday money. We are working hard each day to become a better fit for our customers; I suppose we will fit together as Lego bricks.

Boden says she will remain on the Board of Directors, “popping up now and then with my perspectives on banking, technology and, of course, Starling.”

In the meantime, COO John Mountain will be taking over as Interim CEO, having joined Boden at Starling Bank in 2015.