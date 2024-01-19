Advertise with Us
Android Gets X Audio and Video Calls

X is expanding its support for audio and video calling, rolling the feature out to Android devices....
Written by Staff
Friday, January 19, 2024

    • X is expanding its support for audio and video calling, rolling the feature out to Android devices.

    X has been trying to expand beyond its core social media features, adding audio and video calling as one of its initiatives. According to X developer Enrique Barragan, the company is now bringing the new features to Android.

    audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for android users today! update your app and call your mother

    — Enrique (@enriquebrgn), January 18, 2024

    Of course, the question remains: Does anyone actually want to use X for audio and video calls?

