Android Gets ‘Unknown Tracker Alerts’ to Detect AirTag Tracking

Android has received an important new feature, giving users the ability to protect themselves from AirTag tracking with “unknown tracker alerts.”

Google and Apple announced in May that they were working together on an industry specification to enable phones to detect when an unknown Bluetooth tracker is in the vicinity. Google says its implementation of that specification will begin rolling out to users this month.

With unknown tracker alerts, you will get notified on your compatible Android device if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and is determined to be traveling with you. You can tap the notification to learn more about the tracker and view a map of where the tracker was seen traveling with you. You can also tap “Play sound” and the tracker will make a noise to help you locate it without the owner of the tracker knowing. Unknown tracker alerts currently work with Apple AirTags. We’ll continue to work with tag manufacturers to expand this important protection to other tracking tags over time through our joint industry specification.

Android will give users the ability to manually scan their surroundings, as well as provide tips on what a person should do if they find an unknown tracker.

Read More: Apple Sued Over AirTags for Revolutionizing Scope of Stalking

As part of Google’s announcement, the company says it is delaying the rollout of its Find My Device network. Google wants to ensure the joint specification with Apple is complete, and user safety can be assured.

If only Apple had shown such restraint when introducing the AirTags…