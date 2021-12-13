Android Games Coming to Windows in 2022

Google is bringing a native Android gaming experience to Windows in 2022, straight from the Google Play Games app.

Android support in Windows 11 is one of its most anticipated features. Originally scheduled to ship with Windows 11, Android support was delayed and missed the initial release date, but nonetheless remains one of the operating system’s most unique features.

Google is looking to build on Microsoft efforts, bringing Android games to Windows 11, as well as Windows 10, via a native Google Play Games app.

“Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs,” Greg Hartrell, Google’s product director of games on Android and Google Play, said in a statement to The Verge. “This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.”

“This will be a native Windows app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and up,” continues Hartrell. “It will not involve game streaming.”