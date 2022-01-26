Android Apps Are Finally Coming to Windows 11 Next Month

Microsoft has announced that Android apps, along with a slew of other improvements, are finally coming to Windows 11 next month.

Support for Android apps was one of the biggest features touted in Windows 11. Unfortunately, the feature didn’t make it into the initial release, with Microsoft saying it would be included at a later date.

The company has announced that Android apps are finally making their way to Windows 11, albeit in a public preview, slated to be released next month. The new release will also feature interface improvements, as well as new Notepad and Media Player apps.

“Next month we’re bringing new experiences to Windows that include a public preview of how you can use AndroidTM apps on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and our partnerships with Amazon and Intel, taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, easier window sharing and bringing weather to the taskbar, plus the introduction of two new redesigned apps, Notepad and Media Player,” writes Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices.