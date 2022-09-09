Android 13 Requires 2GB of RAM and 16GB of Storage

Android’s minimum requirements are going up, with the latest Android 13 requiring 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Android’s system requirements have been slowing growing over the last several years, from 512MB of RAM in 2017 to 1GB in 2020. Android 13 is the first to go beyond a 1GB requirement, setting 2GB as the minimum.

Credit: Google

While Google has not officially commented on any change to storage requirements, Android Enterprise Expert and Google Product Expert Jason Bayton confirmed the increased storage requirement.