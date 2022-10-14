Analyst: US Sanctions Have ‘Collapsed’ China’s Semiconductor Industry

The Biden Administration has been cracking down on China’s semiconductor industry, utterly crippling it, according to one analyst.

The Biden Administration has largely kept and extended Trump-era measures to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors, as well as limit their ability to make their own. The measures appear to be having a devastating effect, according to Jordan Schneider, an analyst at Rhodium Group.

This is what annihilation looks like: China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry was reduced to zero overnight. Complete collapse. No chance of survival. — Jordan Schneider (@jordanschnyc) October 14, 2022

According to Schneider’s lengthy series of tweets, the Biden Administration gave Americans working in China’s semiconductor industry the choice between quitting or losing their American citizenship. The result was a mass walkout on the part of the engineers, leaving China’s industry reeling.

Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing Chinese manufacturing overnight.



One round of sanctions from Biden did more damage than all four years of performative sanctioning under Trump. — Jordan Schneider (@jordanschnyc) October 14, 2022

Only time will tell if China will be able to recover, but Schneider believes there is “no chance of survival.”