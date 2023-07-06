Analyst: Microsoft Poised to Join $3 Trillion Club On AI Demand

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has good news for Microsoft, predicting the company is poised to join Apple in the $3 trillion club.

Apple initially crossed the $3 trillion valuation in early 2022 before the economic slowdown caused it to drop below that figure. The iPhone maker crossed $3 trillion again in late June, cementing it as the world’s most valuable company.

According to Ives, Microsoft is poised to join Apple as early as 2024, thanks in large part to its investment in AI, Barron’s reports.

“In this ‘Game of Thrones’ battle for AI market share we view the enterprise as the golden-goose opportunity as we estimate the AI market opportunity is an $800 billion market over the next decade,” Ives wrote in a research note.

Ives called ChatGPT the “next leg of growth” for the Redmond company.