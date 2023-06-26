Ample Wants to Make EV Battery Swapping Stations

Startup Ample has an innovative solution to EV range anxiety and lengthy charging with plans to deploy battery swapping stations.

Range anxiety is one of the biggest challenges to EV adoption. Many drivers, especially on long trips, simply don’t want to wait 30 minutes to an hour to charge their vehicle before resuming their journey.

According to CNET, Ample’s solution is to create robotic stations that can change a vehicle’s batteries in five minutes, roughly the time it takes to fill up a tank of gas.

The outlet reports that Ample already has 12 of its first-gen stations in the San Francisco area, with plans to roll out its second-gen stations in the US, Japan, and Spain latter this year.