AMD Scores Win as Google Cloud Chooses AMD EPYC Processors

AMD has scored a big win over rival Intel, as Google Cloud has selected the AMD EPYC processors to power its new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs).

Intel has long been the dominant chipmaker in the data center industry, along with desktop and mobile computers, but missteps and mismanagement have opened the door for AMD. For its part, AMD’s latest chipsets have been providing superior performance to Intel, paving the way for AMD to make significant inroads in the desktop, mobile and gaming industries.

Google has now selected the company’s EPYC processors to power its Tau VMs, in a further blow to Intel. The Tau VMs “offers 56% higher absolute performance and more than 40% higher price performance for scale-out workloads,” further validating AMD’s performance benefits.

“At Google Cloud, our customers’ compute needs are evolving,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By collaborating with AMD, Google Cloud customers can now leverage amazing performance for scale-out applications, with great price-performance, all without compromising x86 compatibility.”

“We designed 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to meet the growing demand from cloud and enterprise customers for high-performance, cost-effective solutions with optimal TCO,” said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “We work closely with Google Cloud and are proud they selected AMD to exclusively power the new Tau VM T2D instance which provides customers with powerful new options to run their most demanding scale-out workloads.”