AMD Ryzen Performance Takes Another Hit With First Windows 11 Patch

Windows 11 offers many welcome improvements but has spelled trouble for AMD Ryzen users, and the first patch makes it worse.

Reports quickly emerged that Windows 11 was poorly optimized for the Ryzen processors, resulting in decreased Level 3 cache performance.

Users hoping the first Windows 11 patch would fix the problem are in for a disappointment, as the new patch actually makes it worse, according TechPowerUp. The issue can result in a up to a 15% loss of performance.

Fortunately, it appears Microsoft and AMD are working on the problem, with a fix rumored to be coming later this month.