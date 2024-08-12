AMD Chips Away At Intel’s Server and Laptop Dominance

AMD has gained ground against Intel in the server and laptop space, as the one-time CPU giant continues to struggle with its turnaround.

Citing data from Mercury Research, Tom’s Hardware reports that AMD’s share of the server market for Q2 2024 hit an all-time high, coming in at 24.1%. That’s an increase over Q1 share of 23.6%. Similarly, AMD’s laptop share frew from 19.3% in Q1 to 20.3% in Q2.

The one area where Intel held on and actually scored a win was in the desktop market. AMD lost a point, going from 23.9% in Q1 to a flat 23% in Q2.

At the end of the day, Intel still has a commanding lead in all three markets, but AMD continues to march forward, slowing chipping away at its rival’s lead. For example, at the end of 2022, AMD only had 17.6% of the server market, 16.4% of the mobile market, and 18.6% of the desktop market.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been working to turn the company around, but has consistently faced headwinds, including disastrous quarters, issues securing foundry customers, and continuing to be behind its rivals technologically.

AMD is poised for yet more good news, with benchmarks showing the company’s latest chips may blow Intel’s out of the water.

It’s safe to say Q2 2024 won’t be the last quarter that sees Intel’s dominance erode away a bit more.