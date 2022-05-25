AMD and Google Cloud Deliver EPYC-Based Confidential Computing

AMD and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership, applying the power of EPYC processors to confidential computing.

Confidential computing is a vital aspect of cloud security, helping to secure data while it’s being used. The technology keeps the data sequestered within the a protected enclave of the CPU, with only authorized programs cleared to access it. AMD and Google Cloud have unveiled new confidential computing virtual machines (VMs) powered by AMD’s EPYC processors.

“AMD has worked collaboratively with Google Cloud and Google’s security experts to provide customers access to advanced security technology while still achieving high performance in their workloads,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Cloud Business Unit, AMD. “With 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors powering the new confidential computing offerings from Google Cloud, customers can continue to enjoy the general purpose and compute optimized workload capabilities they’ve had from Google Cloud, all while feeling confident in the security of their data.”

“By providing our customers with advanced security technology from 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, we’re not only delivering more performance, but also optimizing Confidential Computing for more types of workloads,” said Nelly Porter, Group Product Manager, Google Cloud. “At Google Cloud, we believe that continuously investing in emerging technologies like Confidential Computing with partners like AMD will help us address our customers’ most pressing privacy concerns.”

The news is a big win for AMD as the company continues to eat into Intel’s lead in the server market. After three years of gains, AMD’s share recently came in at 11.6%, driven largely by the success of its EPYC line.

AMD says the new confidential computing VMs are available in regions around the globe.