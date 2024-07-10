AMD Acquiring Silo AI, Europe’s Largest Private AI Lab

AMD announced it has signed an agreement to purchase Silo AI, Europe’s largest private AI lab as the company continues to build out its software tools.

AMD has been working to build out its software offerings, an attempt to grow beyond its core chip business and challenge Nvidia in the broader AI market. Silo AI has experience scaling large language models, building custom AI solutions, and serving the cloud, embedded, and endpoint markets.

“Silo AI has been a pioneer in scaling large language model training on LUMI, Europe’s fastest supercomputer powered by over 12,000 AMD Instinct MI250X GPUs,” said Dr. Pekka Manninen, Director of Science and Technology at CSC-IT Center for Science, Finland. “Together with university collaborators, they have trained state-of-the-art open-source models for EU languages, such as the Nordic Poro and Viking models. We have collaborated extensively with the team in optimizing the software layer, allowing for efficient training of AI models on LUMI.”

Silo AI co-founder and CEO Peter Sarlin said joining forces with AMD is the next logical step for the Finnish company.

“At Silo AI, our mission from the start has been to build an AI flagship company. Today’s announcement is a logical next step in that pursuit as we join forces with AMD to shape the future of AI computing,” said Peter Sarlin, CEO and co-founder of Silo AI. “We have a well-established history of building successful AI products and delivering value to our customers. We look forward to becoming part of AMD to further scale our impact and develop enterprise solutions and AI models that address the most complex challenges with deploying AI at scale today.”

AMD said Sarlin will continue to lead Silo AI as the company joins the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group.

“Across every industry, enterprises are looking for fast and effective ways to develop and deploy AI solutions for their unique business needs,” said Vamsi Boppana, senior vice president of the Artificial Intelligence Group at AMD. “Silo AI’s team of trusted AI experts and proven experience developing leadership AI models and solutions, including state-of-the-art LLMs built on AMD platforms, will further accelerate our AI strategy and advance the build-out and rapid implementation of AI solutions for our global customers.”

The transaction is an all-cash deal, worth approximately $665 million.