AMC Theatres has announced it will start accepting Dogecoin, alongside Bitcoin, by the end of the year.

AMC announced in August that it would begin accepting Bitcoin by the end of the year. A month later, the company announced it would expand its support to other cryptocurrencies.

According to TheStreet, AMC will accept Dogecoin via BitPay. Customers will be able to purchase up to $200 worth of gift cards per day, gift cards that can be used online or in-person.