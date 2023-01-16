Amazon’s Open Programming Jobs Have Dropped by 32,000+

Amazon’s open programming jobs have dropped to a paltry 299, down from 32,692 in May of 2022.

Amazon has been freezing hiring over the last couple of months and is laying off some 18,000 employees. As a tech company, Amazon might be expected to still have a plethora of software development jobs open but, as pointed out by a Slashdot reader, that number has dropped by more than 32,000 in the last seven months.

Amazon’s software development jobs page still touts the exciting career opportunities available with the company…there’s just a lot less of them.