Amazon’s One Medical Telehealth Service Debuts Upfront Pricing

Amazon is continuing to evolve its Amazon One Medical telehealth service, debuting an upfront pricing structure for common ailments and conditions.

Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit telehealth service offers customers convenient, high-quality health care for 30+ common conditions (such as pink eye, the flu, or a sinus infection) with on-demand messaging visits (where available) for $29 and video visits for $49 payable by credit card or using a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account card. Following the visit, the clinician sends the customer a personalized treatment plan and prescription (if needed), which customers can fulfill at the pharmacy of their choice.

The company is building on that, with upfront pricing so patients know exactly how much they will pay for help with a range of treatments.

Building on this foundation, Amazon is today introducing low, clear upfront pricing for a clinical visit, treatment plan, and fast, free medication delivery for Prime members for a range of common health, beauty, and lifestyle concerns, including anti-aging skin care treatment, men’s hair loss, erectile dysfunction, eyelash growth, and motion sickness. Prime members can see the low total monthly cost or per use cost for the Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit virtual visit as well as the medications from Amazon Pharmacy relating to their desired treatment, prior to beginning care. Once Prime members have their treatment plan, they can conveniently order their medication from Amazon Pharmacy in just a couple of clicks.

“We’re committed to giving customers convenient, affordable care options that put them in control of their health,” said Bergen Penhart, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit. “This new offering makes it easy for Prime members to get expert clinical advice and prescribed treatments for common health, beauty, and lifestyle needs, all from the comfort of home.”

Prime members can get anti-aging skin care treatment from $10/month; regrow thicker, fuller hair (for men) from $16/month; get fast, discreet ED treatment from $19/month; get fuller, longer eyelashes from $43/month; and prevent motion sickness from $2/use—using Prime Rx at checkout.

Amazon’s size is a significant advantage for the company, giving it the ability to offer health services at a reasonable price. The company’s history of giving users subscription access to services that make their lives easier is just another point in favor of its foray into health.