Amazon’s Next Move Could Be a Sports Streaming App

Amazon is considering a sports streaming app as the company continues its focus on its Amazon Prime video service.

Amazon Prime is one of the leading streaming services in the US, recently passing Netflix for the top spot. According to The Information, CEO Andy Jassy is determined to build on the service’s success and leverage the numerous sports deals the company has already secured.

According to the report, while no decision has been made, the company sees a standalone sports streaming app as a viable way to expand its presence in the market.

Amazon has discussed doing a stand-alone app for watching sports content, people briefed on the conversations told The Information. The move comes as CEO Andy Jassy doubles down on the company’s streaming ambitions.

Interestingly, Jassy views Prime as a key area that could see increased spending, despite the company looking for ways to cut costs: