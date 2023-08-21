Amazon’s New Fire TV Channels App Brings 400+ Free Channels

Amazon has unveiled its Fire TV Channels app, giving customers access to 400+ free channels.

The company touted the new app as a way for customers to watch some of the hottest TV without the need to sign up or pay for a service. The channels are ad-supported, and include some of the biggest names in entertainment.

The company discussed its new content in a blog post:

We’ve made finding something great to watch easier than ever with the Fire TV Channels app. Fire TV Channels brings all your favorite content into one destination with easy-to-browse categories and curated playlists for any interest. You can watch over 400 content providers, including ABC News, CBS Sports HQ, MLB, Fox Sports, NHL, People, IGN, IMDb, Martha Stewart, and GoTraveler — and we’re always adding more. In fact, today we’re announcing new content providers, including Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and TV Line from Penske Media Corporation; GameSpot, Honest Trailers, and TV Guide from Fandom; Looper, Slash Film, and Nicki Swift from Static Media; along with Funny or Die and Outside.

Free, ad-supported streaming content has been growing in popularity, both with consumers and streaming companies. Tubi, Sling, Pluto TV and others all offer a plethora of free content. As a result, it’s not surprising that Amazon is getting in on the action.