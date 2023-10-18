Advertise with Us
Amazon’s Fleet of Rivian EV Vans Hits 10,000

Amazon announced it now has 10,000 Rivian EV vans operating in the US, a major step in its goal of rolling out 100,000 such vehicles by 2030....
Amazon's Fleet of Rivian EV Vans Hits 10,000
Written by Staff
Wednesday, October 18, 2023

    According to TechCrunch, Amazon made the announcement at its Delivering the Future event. Amazon is a Rivian investor and has committed to purchasing 100,000 Rivian vehicles over the course of the decade.

    According to TechCrunch, Amazon made the announcement at its Delivering the Future event. Amazon is a Rivian investor and has committed to purchasing 100,000 Rivian vehicles over the course of the decade.

    The news comes at a time when Amazon is under fire for backtracking on key climate promises the company made, despite assurances it was committed to such pledges despite the challenges involved. As a result of Amazon reneging on its promise, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) pulled its endorsement of the company.

