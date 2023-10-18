Amazon’s Fleet of Rivian EV Vans Hits 10,000

Amazon announced it now has 10,000 Rivian EV vans operating in the US, a major step in its goal of rolling out 100,000 such vehicles by 2030.

According to TechCrunch, Amazon made the announcement at its Delivering the Future event. Amazon is a Rivian investor and has committed to purchasing 100,000 Rivian vehicles over the course of the decade.

The news comes at a time when Amazon is under fire for backtracking on key climate promises the company made, despite assurances it was committed to such pledges despite the challenges involved. As a result of Amazon reneging on its promise, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) pulled its endorsement of the company.