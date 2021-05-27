Amazon Workers Petition Company to Address Its Pollution in Communities of Color

Over 600 Amazon workers have signed a petition asking Amazon to do more to address warehouse pollution in communities of color.

Recent research has shown that communities of color are disproportionately impacted by airborne pollution. Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) accuse Amazon of being complicit in that disparity.

Amazon’s operations are complicit in environmental racism. Amazon’s logistics network of trucks spew climate-change-causing greenhouse gases and toxic particles as they drive to and from warehouses that are concentrated near Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities. Public warehouse facility location data from MWPVL International indicates 80% of Amazon’s non-corporate facilities are located in zip codes that have a higher percentage of people of color than the majority of populated zip codes in their metropolitan area.

The AECJ has created a petition in an effort to force Amazon to address the issue.

As employees, we are alarmed that Amazon’s pollution is disproportionately concentrated in communities of color. Amazon must commit to zero emissions by 2030 and deploy zero emissions technologies in communities most impacted by its pollution first. We want to be proud of where we work. A company that lives up to its statements about racial equity and closes the racial equity gaps in its operations is a critical part of that.

Amazon has yet to respond to the petition.