Amazon Will Invest $19.5 Million To Expand Project Kuiper Operations

Amazon announced it will invest $19.5 million in its satellite operations at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

Project Kuiper is Amazon’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink, a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites designed to deliver broadband internet access. The company’s building at the Kennedy Space Center serves as a staging area where satellites are paired with rockets before being launched into space. Amazon committed to building a $120 million building at the Space Center in July 2023, and is now increasing that investment with the addition of a secondary support building.

This 42,000-square-foot building will provide additional space to process and store flight hardware ahead of launch, allowing for a regular cadence of missions to deploy Project Kuiper’s 3,232-satellite constellation. The expansion will be adjacent to the existing 100,000-square-foot structure at the satellite processing facility. It is another example of Amazon’s partnership with Space Florida and growing commitment to the state’s space economy.

“Expanding investments in Project Kuiper’s infrastructure at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility not only reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities worldwide, but also strengthens Florida’s position as a hub for space innovation and job creation,” said Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president for public policy and community engagement. “We extend our sincere appreciation to Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, and Space Florida CEO Rob Long for their leadership, and look forward to helping pave the way for a more connected future.”

Amazon says the new building will have temperature-controlled storage, maintenance bays, air load rigging capabilities, and multipurpose workspaces. The new building is slated to be finished in 2025 and will create new full-time job opportunities.

“We are excited to expand our operations at the Kennedy Space Center with this new facility,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Project Kuiper production operations. “This investment underscores our commitment to Project Kuiper as we work towards providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to communities around the world. We’re proud of our continued partnership with Space Florida, and look forward to adding more talent to our team at Cape Canaveral.”

“I am thrilled that Amazon has chosen to deepen its investment in Project Kuiper at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility,” said Lt. Gov. Nuñez. “This decision is a clear indicator of Florida’s unbeatable location and world-class infrastructure. Through this partnership, we will continue to assert our leadership in the global space economy.”