Amazon Will ‘Go Big’ With Its Grocery Store Ambitions

Amazon is eyeing the grocery store market, with plans to “go big” on brick-and-mortar stores.

Amazon already has some physical grocery stores, but the company is a relatively small player in the market. In an interview with The Financial Times, via Engadget, CEO Andy Jassy made clear his intention to change the status quo.

“We’re just still in the early stages,” Jassy told FT. “We’re hopeful that in 2023, we have a format that we want to go big on, on the physical side. We have a history of doing a lot of experimentation and doing it quickly. And then, when we find something that we like, doubling down on it, which is what we intend to do.”

There’s no doubt that Amazon has the ingredients to make a success of physical grocery stores. There are few companies that can match it in product availability and logistics, not to mention the buying power the company would have to negotiate low prices.

If Amazon is able to deliver on Jassy’s statement, it would also open up another arena of competition between the company and Walmart.