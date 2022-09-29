Amazon Wants Call Center Employees to Work From Home So It Can Close Offices

Amazon is bucking a trend among some of the biggest tech companies, urging its call center employees to work from home.

Many of the world’s biggest tech companies are trying to get their employees to come back to the office in an effort to return to normal. According to a report by Bloomberg, Amazon is taking a different approach by encouraging its US call center employees to work from home. The outlet’s sources indicated the move is driven by the company’s desire to close some offices and save on real estate.

While a company spokesperson did not comment on real estate plans, they confirmed the preference for remote work in some roles.

“We’re offering additional members of our customer service team the increased flexibility that comes with working virtually,” Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser told Bloomberg. “We’re working with employees to make sure their transition is seamless while continuing to prioritize best-in-class support for customers.”

Amazon’s approach is a refreshing alternative to Apple and Google. Both companies have upset employees by aggressively pushing them to return to the office. In contrast, Amazon appears to be acknowledging that some jobs don’t require in-person employees and can be done just as well remotely. Rather than something to avoid, Amazon appears to recognize that it can benefit from such a transition.