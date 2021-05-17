Amazon Unveils ‘WorkingWell’ Employee Wellness Program and App

Amazon has unveiled its “WorkingWell” employee wellness program, aimed at improving health and reducing injuries.

Amazon has come under fire repeatedly in recent months over its workplace conditions and how it treats its employees. The company has been accused of using Pinkerton detectives to monitor unionization efforts, has illegally fired workers who tried to improve working conditions, has stiffed drivers some $62 million in tips and generally been under pressure for how its treated its employees.

Understandably, the company is eager to rehabilitate its image, and has introduced its WorkingWell program.

The health and safety of our employees has always been Amazon’s top priority. We work closely with health and safety experts and scientists. We conduct thousands of safety inspections each day in our buildings. And we’ve made hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback on how we can improve their well-being at work.

Our latest example is WorkingWell, a new program developed by some of Amazon’s 6,200 employees dedicated to global workplace health and safety. WorkingWell uses scientifically proven physical and mental activities, wellness exercises, and healthy eating habits to help recharge and reenergize the body, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury for operations employees.

The company is also rolling out a WorkingWell app, a multi-faceted app that arms employees with the content and information they need to be healthy.

“Having studied computer science, people may assume I’m more focused on the technology than on employees. But with the WorkingWell mobile app, that’s not the case,” said Chandni Chandihok, the workplace health and safety product manager leading the app’s development. “I developed this app with employees, for employees. I want to make sure it’s not only easy to use but that it’s beneficial, whether someone is starting their health and wellness journey or continuing their safety education. I care deeply about supporting employees, which is why this is so rewarding for me.”

The app will be rolling out to all US employees soon.