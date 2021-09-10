Amazon Unveils Fire TV Omni Series, Its Line of Smart TVs

Not just content to sell other companies TVs, Amazon has unveiled its own line of smart TVs, the Fire TV Omni Series.

Amazon currently sells the Fire TV Stick line of streaming hubs, giving customers a convenient way to stream Prime Video, as well as virtually all the major streaming platforms. The company is now building on that with the Fire TV Omni Series, a family of full-fledged smart TVs.

The Fire TV Omni Series is available in a variety of sizes, including 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75”, and will offer 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. The two biggest models sport a slim bezel for improved aesthetics and include support for Dolby Vision.

“We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core—the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.”

The TVs will be released October 27 and will start at $409.99.