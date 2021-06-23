Amazon Touts Best Two-Day Prime Day Sales Period for Third-Parties

Amazon is touting its most recent Prime Day as the “two biggest days ever for small & medium-sized businesses.”

Prime Day is the company’s answer to Black Friday, a sales event where prices are slashed and deals abound. The company says this year’s Prime Day was the best two-day period for its third-party sellers.

The company says customers spend more than $1.9 billion on some 70 million small business products, representing more than a 100% increase from the previous year.

“A huge thank you to all of the Amazon teams who made this Prime Day possible for members worldwide and to Prime members who supported small businesses in big ways,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer. “Prime members are an important part of our Amazon family, and we love to celebrate them during Prime Day with incredible deals and entertainment, including this year’s Prime Day Show.”

Some of the most popular categories were tools, electronics, beauty, nutrition, baby care, household products and apparel.