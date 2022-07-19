Amazon Sues More Than 10,000 Facebook Group Admins Over Paid Reviews

Amazon is taking its battle against paid reviews to a new level, suing Facebook group admins for paying people for fake reviews.

Amazon has struggled with fake reviews for years, with an entire cottage industry thriving around securing those reviews. According to the Daily Mail, Amazon is suing more than 10,000 Facebook group admins that are acting as “brokers” for fake reviews.

“Our teams stop millions of suspicious reviews before they’re ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media,’ said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of selling partner services.

“Proactive legal action targeting bad actors is one of many ways we protect customers by holding bad actors accountable.”

In addition to protecting customers, Amazon is facing increased pressure from government officials. The UK’s Competition and Market Authority has investigated whether Amazon is doing enough to combat fake reviews.

The company’s latest action should go a long way toward putting those concerns to rest.