Amazon Signs 11-Year Streaming Deal With The NBA & WNBA

Amazon Prime Video has signed a landmark deal with the NBA and WNBA, gaining exclusive streaming rights 11 years.

Amazon announced the deal in a blog post:

Amazon Prime Video and the NBA today announced an 11-year media rights agreement, beginning with the 2025-26 NBA season. In a landmark deal, Prime Video will present exclusive global coverage for 66 regular-season NBA games, including an opening-week doubleheader, a new Black Friday NBA game, and all games from the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup, including the in-season tournament’s Semifinals and Finals.

As part of the deal, Prime Video will also be the destination for NBA League Pass, both in the US and internationally.

“The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “And Prime Video’s massive subscriber base will dramatically expand our ability to reach our fans in new and innovative ways.”

“Elevating our partnership with Amazon allows us to provide more games and access to fans who subscribe to Prime Video around the world at a time of historic interest in the WNBA and women’s basketball,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Amazon has demonstrated its dedication to the growth of our sport throughout our current partnership and will now be a significant contributor to the long-term sustainability of the WNBA for the players, league, and teams.”

In a post on LinkedIn, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy voiced how thrilled he was with the deal:

Couldn’t be more excited about the long-term agreement we just signed with the NBA. Starting in the 2025-26 season, Prime members will be able to stream an exciting slate of regular season games, the NBA Cup in-season tournament, the entire postseason play-in tournament, first and second round playoff games, and NBA conference finals every other season. We’ve also expanded our relationship with the WNBA, and will be streaming 30 regular season games annually, 1/3 of all playoff games, and three WNBA finals over the 11 years. We are honored to work with these amazing products and leagues, and can’t wait to keep innovating the viewing experience for fans.

The deal is a big win for Amazon’s streaming service in an increasingly competitive industry where exclusivity deals are key to preventing user churn.