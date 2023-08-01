Amazon Rolls Out Amazon Clinic to All 50 States

Amazon has expanded its Amazon Clinic telehealth service to all 50 states and Washington, DC.

Amazon introduced Amazon Clinic in November 2022, and the service has been a hit with customers. The company says the Amazon Clinic is hovering around a 96% customer satisfaction rate. The Amazon Clinic can help customers with “more than 30 common health concerns like urinary tract infections, pink eye, and erectile dysfunction,” providing fast, discreet service.

The company cited examples of customers benefiting from the convenience offered by the Amazon Clinic:

“I woke up with pink eye and had prescription eye drops called in to my pharmacy within 15 minutes. I had the eye drops in hand two hours after I woke up.” —Shannon R.

“Amazon Clinic was incredibly easy and convenient to get my thyroid medication refilled. No hidden fees, no in-person visit. For someone without health insurance, the cost was the absolute best part.” —Catherine M.

Amazon says the clinic offers a couple of different ways for patients to connect with doctors and get help:

In addition to message-based consultations in 34 states, Amazon Clinic now supports video visits nationwide. Amazon Clinic offers customers 24/7 access to clinicians directly through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

Customers have the option of filling their prescriptions at the Amazon Pharmacy, which provides free shipping.

Amazon says prices vary based on the telehealth provider, but the listed prices are likely competitive for most customers: