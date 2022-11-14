Amazon Reportedly Plans to Lay Off 10,000

Amazon may soon be joining Meta in one of the biggest mass layoffs of 2022, with the company reportedly looking to lay off 10,000 employees.

Amazon has already engaged in major hiring freezes and let attrition reduce its headcount. The company appears poised to take far more aggressive action, with The New York Times reporting that it plans to lay off roughly 10,000 employees.

The Times sources said the layoffs will primarily hit corporate and technology positions. Cuts will include the devices organization, responsible for Alexa, as well as HR and retail.

The fact that Amazon is reportedly taking this measure during the holiday season, when its economic situation is the strongest, speaks volumes about the overall health of the economy. As the Times points out, this is a major change from earlier this year when companies were trying to keep talented workers and not lose them to competitors.

If the layoffs proceed as reported, it would be the second-largest of the year, behind Meta’s 11,000.