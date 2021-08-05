Amazon Pushes Back a Return to the Office to January 2022

Amazon is the latest company to push back a return to the office, telling employees they won’t come back until January 2022.

Like other companies, Amazon was originally planning on employees returning in September. The rise of the Delta variant of COVID is changing those plans, with multiple companies pushing back their return dates.

Amazon is the latest to do so, and is pushing back its return date further than most. Whereas Apple, Google and Microsoft pushed theirs back to October, GeekWire reports that Amazon is pushing theirs to January 2022.

So far, Amazon has not rolled out a vaccine mandate, although it does require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks.