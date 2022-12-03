Amazon Prime Is the Top US Streaming Service

Amazon Prime has pulled off a major win against Netflix, supplanting it as the top streaming service in the US.

The latest research comes from Parks Associates, and shows Amazon Prime taking the top spot in the US for the first time in 2022. In previous years, Prime consistently took second place.

Nonetheless, despite Prime’s move up, Parks Associates believes Netflix is well-positioned to regain the top stop.

“Streaming services are introducing new content, services, and partnerships that are changing how consumers interact with video,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “Netflix’s ad-supported plan gives the company a way to win back subscribers who left over high subscription prices. It also gives Netflix a path to creating unique accounts for those who have been content to share passwords with friends and family in the past. It’s an exciting time to track these services, with lots of disruption and change.”