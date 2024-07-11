Amazon Prime Day Event Is July 16-17

Amazon has announced its 10th Prime Day Event, scheduling the popular e-commerce shopping period for July 16 through July 17.
Prime Day is Amazon’s annual event that sees steep discounts on products across categories. In some cases, customers can save up to 50% off of products. Positioned shortly before many kids return to school in the US, Prime Day is a good time to save on back-to-school products.
“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “If you’re not a Prime member yet, now is the perfect time to join and get the most out of Amazon.”
The company says customers can expect the following deals:
- Save up to 68% on select devices and bundles including Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi systems, Blink Outdoor 4 + Echo Show 5 bundles, Fire TV Stick with an Xbox Wireless Controller bundle, Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, Fire 10 Kids tablet, and Ring Pet bundles
- Save up to 50% on select all-new Amazon devices including Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2, and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
- Save up to 50% off home appliances from Dyson, Shark, and Bissell
- Save up to 50% on Keurig coffee brewers
- Save up to 50% on Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrushes
- Save 45% on iRobot Roomba vacuums, mops, and combos
- Save up to 40% on Sony headphones
- Save up to 40% on campus essentials from Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials
- Save up to 40% off select styles from Allbirds and Rothy’s Footwear
- Save up to 40% on Orolay select apparel
- Save up to 40% on IT Cosmetics makeup and skincare
- Save up to 35% on select kitchen and home appliances from Vitamix
- Save up to 35% off select products from Shopbop including Dr. Martens, Reebok, Fila, and APL
- Save 30% on Urban Decay cosmetics and on Lancôme cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance
- Save up to 30% on select shoes and apparel from New Balance
- Save up to 30% on select haircare products from Amika, Biolage, and Color Wow
- Save up to 30% on select skincare products from Innisfree, Clarins, and beauty products from goop and good.clean.goop
- Save up to 30% off select premium beauty products from new to Amazon brands including Bumble and bumble., Clinique, and Kiehl’s
- Save 20% on select pre-loved designer handbags & accessories from What Goes Around Comes Around
- Save 20% on select luxury fashion and beauty from brands such as AREA, Giuseppe Zanotti, Altuzarra, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Cle de Peau
- Save on celebrity brands like Martha Stewart, Paris Hilton, and Below 60 by Hilary Duff