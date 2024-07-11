Amazon Prime Day Event Is July 16-17

Amazon has announced its 10th Prime Day Event, scheduling the popular e-commerce shopping period for July 16 through July 17.

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual event that sees steep discounts on products across categories. In some cases, customers can save up to 50% off of products. Positioned shortly before many kids return to school in the US, Prime Day is a good time to save on back-to-school products.

“Prime Day is the biggest event of the year celebrating Prime members, offering huge savings on the brands they love, plus deals across Prime member services like grocery delivery from Amazon subscription and music and podcasts from Amazon Music,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “If you’re not a Prime member yet, now is the perfect time to join and get the most out of Amazon.”

The company says customers can expect the following deals: