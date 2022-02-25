Amazon Music Set to Pass Pandora For Number Two Spot

Amazon Music is set to pass Pandora as the second-largest music app, leaving only Spotify ahead of it.

Spotify may be the market leader by a relatively wide margin, but the battle for second-place is much closer. Pandora has been in that position for some time, but Axios reports that Amazon Music will surpass it in 2022, with 53 million people expected to tune in at least once a month. In contrast, 49 million people are expected to listen to Pandora at least once a month in 2022.

Despite its market dominance, Spotify has recently found itself mired in controversy over its support of Joe Rogan. As a result, multiple artists have pulled their music catalogs from the platform, leaving it in a more vulnerable position than it has been in years.

Only time will tell if Amazon Music, Pandora, or Apple Music will be able to take advantage of Spotify’s predicament and make some major headway in the market.