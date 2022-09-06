Amazon May Enter Japan’s Prescription Drug Market

Amazon is reportedly looking at its next medical venture, considering a move into Japan’s prescription drug market in 2023.

Amazon has a troubled relationship with the healthcare industry, with mixed results for its efforts. Despite the challenges it has faced, Amazon may be planning to enter Japan’s online prescription drug market, according to Nikkei.

The company evidently plans to create a platform that will allow small and medium-sized pharmacies to arrange at-home deliveries and provide online dosage instructions.

Some of Japan’s largest pharmacies are already working to establish online platforms, but Amazon’s entry in the market could disrupt such plans and help level the playing field. Providing a way for smaller pharmacies to compete online, combined with Amazon’s name recognition, could prove to be a winning proposal.