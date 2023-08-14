Amazon Loses Major Climate Watchdog Endorsement

Amazon has lost the endorsement of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with the group listing Amazon under “Commitment Removed.”

The SBTi is a joint collaboration “between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).” The group helps define best practices for corporate climate goals, as well as establishes science-based targets for companies to adopt.

Amazon was one of many companies that had committed to science-based climate goals before backtracking on its climate pledge in May 2023. The company backtracked despite initially saying, “it won’t be easy to achieve this goal, but it’s worth being focused and stubborn on this vision and we’re committed to seeing it through.”

In response, the SBTi now lists Amazon under “Commitment Removed.” The loss of the endorsement will make it difficult, if not impossible, for Amazon to make the case to customers and investors that it is serious about combating climate change.