Amazon Launches Amazon Scout Development Center in Helsinki

Amazon is launching a development center in Helsinki, Finland, in an effort to boost its autonomous delivery.

Amazon Scout is the company’s autonomous delivery robot. The size of a small cooler, the robot traverses sidewalks, delivering packages in four US locations. Like many companies, Amazon is looking to expand this further and widen Scout’s usage.

The company is launching a new development center aimed at supporting Scout and continuing its research and development. The new team will initially consist of two dozen engineers, although Amazon says the team will grow over time.