Amazon Launches ‘Amazon Haul’ for Deals Under $20

Amazon has launched “Amazon Haul,” a new shopping experience for deals under $20, with the company saying many are under $10.

Amazon has been under increasing pressure from Chinese e-commerce platform Shein, which similarly specializes in low-cost goods. Haul appears to be a direct answer to threat, adopting a similar sales model.

The company announced a beta of Haul in a press release:

We’re introducing an experience in the Amazon shopping app and mobile website called “Amazon Haul” that provides customers in the U.S. a place to discover even more affordable fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products with ultra-low prices and typical delivery times of one to two weeks. Amazon Haul offers a wide selection of products—all priced $20 and under—backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee, which protects customers when they buy in our store whether they are sold by Amazon or one of our selling partners. Amazon Haul is now rolling out in beta and available to U.S. customers when they next update their Amazon Shopping app. Amazon Haul has its own shopping experience, search, cart, and checkout so customers can build up a great haul of items at low prices. All items are priced $20 or less with the majority priced $10 and under, and some items as low as $1. Customers can enjoy even more savings when they add more items to a single order, with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders $75 or more.

Customers can find Haul deals by searching for “Haul” in the search bar in the Amazon app, or by navigating to Amazon Haul in the main menu. Haul deals can also be found at www.amazon.com/haul. The company says customers can be confident buying Haul deals, as all products are screened to ensure they “safe, authentic, and complaint with applicable regulations.”

“Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon. “Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z product guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected. It’s early days for this experience, and we’ll continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months to come.”