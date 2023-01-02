Amazon Is Shutting Down the Consumer Version of Wickr

Amazon has announced it is shutting down Wickr Me, the consumer version of its ultra-secure messaging app.

Amazon acquired Wickr in June 2021. Wickr is a messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption and does not require a phone number or other identifying information to register. Its security and privacy make it a popular option among government agencies, such as US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), but also among criminals.

With mounting criticism over how Wickr is used, Amazon has decided to suspend new signups for Wickr Me and ultimately shut the service down altogether: