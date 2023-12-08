Amazon Is Removing Venmo As a Payment Option

Amazon is dropping support for Venmo as a payment option, although existing users can continue using it a few more weeks.
Venmo announced the change in a Help Center post:
Due to recent changes, Venmo can no longer be added as a payment method. Venmo will remain available to users who currently have it enabled in their Amazon wallet until 01/10/24.
A spokesperson for PayPal, Venmo’s owner, provided the following statement to TechCrunch:
“Venmo and Amazon have agreed to disable Venmo as a payment option to pay on Amazon at this time. Customers can continue to add their Venmo debit card or credit card to their Venmo wallet to pay on Amazon. We have a strong relationship with Amazon and look forward to continuing to build on it.”