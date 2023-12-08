Amazon Is Removing Venmo As a Payment Option

Amazon is dropping support for Venmo as a payment option, although existing users can continue using it a few more weeks.

Venmo announced the change in a Help Center post:

Due to recent changes, Venmo can no longer be added as a payment method. Venmo will remain available to users who currently have it enabled in their Amazon wallet until 01/10/24.

A spokesperson for PayPal, Venmo’s owner, provided the following statement to TechCrunch: