Amazon Is Losing Its Most Wanted Employees At An Alarming Rate

Amazon has an employee retention problem, losing the employees it wants to keep at double the rate of last year.

According to a report by Business Insider, Amazon’s “regretted attrition” has doubled from last year. “Regretted attrition” is the term for losing employees a company wants to keep. Internal data seen by Insider says the company’s regretted attrition has risen to 12.1% since June 2021. In contrast, that same rate averaged 5% from 2016 till mid-2021.

Amazon and other tech companies are fighting to keep their top talent in-house. The company recently increased its maximum base salary to $350,000, prompting Microsoft to increase its own salary budget and increase employee stock compensation.

Amazon’s attrition appears to be company-wide. The Delivery Service Partner team saw a total attrition rate of 55%. Prime Air, the company’s drone delivery division, saw its attrition hit 30%, with at least one of its teams losing 71% of its employees. Even the company’s golden goose, AWS, has been hit hard, with some units losing as many as 35% of their personnel.

According to Insider, compensation was the top reason for the regretted attrition, coming in at 26.8%, with career development issues coming in at 19.5%.

It appears Amazon still has a long way to go if it wants to keep its talent and remain competitive.