Amazon Is Hiring 250,000 Workers Over US Holiday Season

Amazon has announced its annual holiday hiring spree, saying it will hire 250,000 workers in the US to help it handle holiday season volume.

Amazon traditionally hires hundreds of thousands of workers shortly before the holiday season to ensure it can keep up with demand. This year, the company will hire 250,000 employees, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles.

The holiday season is always exciting for Amazon and our customers, and it’s a time when we create a lot of new jobs for people who want to earn extra money for a few months or kick off a career at Amazon. This year, we’re hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across our customer fulfillment and transportation operations in the U.S., and we’re excited to welcome new teammates across the country.

The company says it will invest more than $2 billion for additional pay, both for fulfillment and transportation roles.

We’re investing $2.2 billion into additional pay for our fulfillment and transportation employees, bringing the average total compensation to more than $29 per hour when you include the value of their elected benefits (things like health care from the first day on the job). All seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour, and have access to comprehensive benefits like health care coverage as soon as they begin working. While a seasonal or part-time role can be great for someone looking to make some extra income over the holidays, if an employee is looking for career growth, these jobs can be a great way to see if Amazon is a good long-term fit for them. Seasonal employees who stay at the company can see an average pay increase of 15% over their first three years with us.

Amazon says new workers will be able to take advantage of a slew of benefits the company is offering.

In addition to some of the benefits mentioned above, Amazon also provides employees access to earned pay at any time; health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (six weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.

Interested parties can see available jobs at amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432.