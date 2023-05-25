Amazon Is Closing Its Appstore In China

Amazon is the latest Big Tech company to reduce its presence in China, opting to discontinue its Amazon Appstore in China.

As tensions and trade wars escalate between China and the West, companies doing business in the Asian country are often the casualties. LinkedIn recently announced it was shutting down its app in China, and now Amazon says it is discontinuing its Appstore for Android in the country.

According to The South China Morning Post, Amazon did not provide a reason for the decision; however, its Amazon.cn shopping site will remain active.

As the outlet points out, the decision comes on the heels of a number of other scalebacks Amazon has undertaken in China in recent years.