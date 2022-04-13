Amazon Intensifying Anti-Union Efforts After Workers Vote to Unionize

Amazon is intensifying its anti-union efforts in the wake of Staten Island employees voting to unionize.

Amazon is notoriously anti-union, resorting to intimidation tactics and Pinkerton detectives to combat union efforts. The company has even been working on an internal app, one that would block pro-union words. In the wake of the Staten Island unionization vote, Amazon is ramping its efforts, according to Motherboard.

“Amazon’s tactics have gotten very, very intense,” said Madeline Wesley, an Amazon warehouse worker, who was written up on April 10 for “soliciting” co-workers. “They’re getting away with lots of illegal anti-union activity.”

Amazon has already been forced to walk back some of its previous actions, entering into an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to email some 1 million employees to inform them of their right to organize.

According to Motherboard, experts believe Amazon is now in violation those agreements.

“Amazon is violating the national settlement agreement,” said Seth Goldstein, an attorney who represents Amazon Labor Union workers. “These are blatant attacks on an agreement they were a party to. The core of the matter is Amazon agreed to something but they’re violating it because it suits their purposes for winning the election.”

Given the company’s past actions, it’s a safe bet it may soon find itself in hot water again.