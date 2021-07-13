Amazon Increases Efforts to Take on SpaceX, Acquires Facebook Satellite Internet Team

Amazon is doubling down on its efforts to take on SpaceX in the battle for satellite internet, acquiring Facebook’s team to assist it.

SpaceX is the undisputed leader in providing low-Earth orbit satellite internet. Unlike traditional satellite internet, SpaceX’s Starlink service offers speeds comparable with terrestrial broadband.

Amazon has been working on its own service, but still lags far behind SpaceX. According to The Information, via Business Insider, Amazon is working to change that and has acquired Facebook’s team of more than a dozen strong. While Facebook had initially planned on launching its own service, the company told Insider it now plans to work with partner companies instead.

Amazon also acquired some intellectual property as part of the deal, along with facilities and equipment. It remains to be seen if the addition will help Amazon catch up to SpaceX.