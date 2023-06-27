Amazon Hub Delivery Taps Small Business For Package Delivery

Amazon has announced Amazon Hub Delivery, a new service that will tap small businesses for package delivery.

Amazon says it is looking for nimbler solutions that target the unique needs of specific geographies, such as rural areas and dense cities. The company says that partnering with small businesses for package delivery will help it meet those needs.

Amazon Hub Delivery is our newest delivery program that partners with small businesses with a strong understanding of the local neighborhoods to deliver Amazon packages. It is a flexible and new way for partners interested in joining to boost their bottom line, working with their existing staff, when it works best for them. For example, a hair salon owner, with clients in the morning and evening, might find Amazon Hub Delivery is a good way to fill the gaps in their schedule during the day. We have piloted the program in rural areas of the U.S. and now plan to scale it and even bring it to dense large cities like New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston, with the goal to recruit 2,500 partners in 23 states by the end of the year, including florists, coffee shops, clothing boutiques, gas stations, plumbers, and hair salons.

Amazon says partner companies can earn an additional $27,000 per year, and the company says it hopes to bring on 2,500 partners.

“Partnering with Amazon has been a real blessing for myself, my family, and my business,” said LaKeisha Palmer, owner of CK Craft Supply. “We have been able to drive additional income that now helps support our business. Delivering is easy and Amazon has a lot of tools to help partners along the way. My husband has been helping me with the deliveries and enjoys every minute of it. We have only been in business for two years and I can see us staying in business for years to come with Amazon by our side.”