Amazon Announces ‘Holiday Dash’ Prime Day Every Day

Amazon wants to emulate the success of Prime Day every day with ‘Holiday Dash,’ a new section on Amazon with daily deals that “equal Black Friday.”

Amazon says that “with new deals dropping every day starting October 16, customers can shop early and with confidence that they are getting Black Friday-worthy deals and incredible savings on a huge selection of products.”

Here are the announced details on Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals:

Amazon Brands

Save up to 30% on select kid’s clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Spotted Zebra, and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads

Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics

Save 40% on Wag dog food, and treats

Save 20% on household and personal care products from Solimo

Save 20% on Presto! Refillable Cleaners

Save 20% on baby care products from Mama Bear and Solimo

Save 20% on Belei skincare

Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly

Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh

Toys & Games

Save up to 40% on Star Wars toys

Save up to 40% on Collectible toys from L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, Fingerlings, and more

Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels toys

Save up to 30% on Building Sets from LEGO, Magna-Tiles, and PlayMonster

Save up to 30% on Marvel toys

Save up to 30% on Fortnite, Pokemon, Roblox and more

Save up to 40% on Tegu Building Blocks

Save up to 30% on Funko POPs!

Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets

Save 30% on Evenflo Pivot Explore Wagon

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Jazwares, Spin Master, Hape, and more

Save on AmScope 52-piece kids beginner microscope STEM kit

Fashion

Save up to 40% on select apparel from Calvin Klein

Save up to 40% on select Levi’s apparel for the whole family

Save up to 40% on Star Wars apparel

Save up to 30% on select New Balance footwear and apparel

Save up to 40% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel

Save up to 40% on select kids’ clothing from Gerber, Hudson Baby, and more

Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more

Save up to 30% on select Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories

Save up to 30% on Marvel apparel

Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends

Save up to 25% on select Nautica men’s and women’s apparel

Save up to 48% on select Hanna Anderson pajama sets and underwear styles

Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop

Save up to 40% on select women’s shoes from Shopbop

Save up to 15% on select women’s accessories from Shopbop

Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement & Smart Home

Save on Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware, including up to 48% on select Le Creuset 3.5Qt Oval Dutch Ovens

Save up to 50% on select Bissell Vacuums

Save up to 40% on SharkNinja Shark Navigator Lift-Away

Save up to 35% on Eufy by Anker RoboVac

Save up to 30% on Eureka Stick Vacuum

Save on iRobot Robotic vacuums and mops

Save up to 30% on iLife Robotic vacuum cleaner

Save up to 25% or more on Samsung vacuums

Save up to 36% on select Blueair air purifiers

Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers

Save up to 40% on KitchenAid tools

Save up to 20% on the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus

Save up to 30% on Hallmark gift wrap, ornaments, and cards

Save up to 20% on select Breville Smart Ovens

Save up to 20% on OXO BREW coffee makers

Save up to 30% on Tineco floorcare products

Save on Ninja AF161 Air Fryer and Ninja FG551 Foodi Indoor Smart Grill

Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundles

Save on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Save up to 20% on OXO Good Grips Smart Seal and bakeware

Save up to 35% on Ayesha Curry Cookware

Save 30% on Linenspa 10″ hybrid mattresses

Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture and mattresses

Save 30% on Sweetnight mattresses

Save up to 30% on Moen bathroom fixtures and up to 20% off on Moen kitchen products

Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe products

Save 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save 20% on select Broan appliances

Save up to 15% on select Delta Faucet products

Save up to 15% on Whirlpool softeners

Save 15% or more on gaming, home education and home office furniture

Save on select August Smart Locks

Save on select Kwikset Smart and Mechanical Locks

Save on Smart Home products from Emerson, Kasa TP-Link, and more

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save up to 50% on your favorite Premium Beauty brands from Elemis, Mario Badescu, Redken, and more

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty appliances from T3, Foreo and more

Save up to 40% on Waterpik and Colgate oral care appliances

Save up to 45% on skin care from NIVEA, Aquaphor, and Eucerin

Save up to 30% on hair dryers and products from Revlon, Bed Head, and more

Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette, and more

Save 33% on Panasonic and Norelco shavers

Save up to 20% on Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers

Electronics

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant Cameras and Printers

Save 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud Entire Collection

Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs

Save up to 20% on Sony TVs

Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers

Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones

Save up to 40% on select Mynt 3D printing pens and accessories

Save 30% on Mynt 3D PRO Pen with OLED Display

Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors

Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones

Small Businesses on Amazon Launchpad

Save up to 50% on Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families

Save up to 30% on the SOLIOM S600 Outdoor Security Camera

Save up to 25% on the Zen Laboratory DIY Jumbo Slime Kit for Kids

From October 26 to November 19, Prime members can save 10% or more on select unique products from small brands on Amazon Launchpad like: Mobile Pixels Duex Portable Monitor for Laptops and Scentered Travel Essentials Aromatherapy Balm gift set

Entertainment: Amazon Music, Audible, Books & Prime Video

Amazon Music: Beginning October 23, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.

Amazon Music: Beginning October 29, current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

Audible: Between November 1 and December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month. Membership includes unlimited access to more than 10 thousand Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts.

Books: Deals on select multi-genre books and ebooks throughout the season

Prime Video: This holiday season, Prime Video will offer up to 50% off select popular Halloween, family and holiday movies to rent or buy. Deals will roll out over the next few months, so be sure to check www.amazon.com/pmd for updates.

Amazon Gift Cards

Starting today, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more. Offer available through December 31.

Starting October 26, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. Offer available through December 20. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.

Amazon Credit Cards:

Now through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, starting November 1 through December 22, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa for details.

Automotive, Tools and Lawn & Garden

Save 50% on tire installation

Save up to 25% on Miracle-Gro Expand ‘n Gro concentrated planting mix

Save 25% on Castrol GTX Conventional motor oil

Save 20% on Select Tonno Pro Tonneau covers

Save up to 20% on select Streamlight flashlights

Save on select DEWALT cordless drills and tools

Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools

Save up to 15% off on select ZGrills Pellet Grills & Smokers

Save up to 15% on Shintenchi 4 piece wicker rattan outdoor patio furniture set

Save on select Renogy monocrystalline solar panels

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 20% on Select Coleman Tents & Gear

Save up to 20% on select CamelBak kids water bottles

Save up to 25% on select Sawyer Products water filters

Save up to 30% on select Stanley drinkware

Save up to 28% on select Segway scooters and kids bikes

Save up to 30% on select Stiga table tennis rackets and Zume badminton set

Save up to 30% on select Legendary Whitetails apparel

Save up to 30% on select Osprey Outdoor Packs

Pets

Save 20% on Catit Creamy cat treats

Save on Petsafe electronic dog toys

Save on The Honest Kitchen human grade pet treats

Save on Friends Forever donut pet beds

Whole Foods Market: