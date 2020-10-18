Amazon Announces ‘Holiday Dash’ Prime Day Every Day

Amazon wants to emulate the success of Prime Day every day with ‘Holiday Dash,’ a new section on Amazon with daily deals that “equal Black Friday.”
Amazon says that “with new deals dropping every day starting October 16, customers can shop early and with confidence that they are getting Black Friday-worthy deals and incredible savings on a huge selection of products.”
Here are the announced details on Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals:
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 30% on select kid’s clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Spotted Zebra, and Simple Joys by Carter’s
- Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads
- Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics
- Save 40% on Wag dog food, and treats
- Save 20% on household and personal care products from Solimo
- Save 20% on Presto! Refillable Cleaners
- Save 20% on baby care products from Mama Bear and Solimo
- Save 20% on Belei skincare
- Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly
- Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh
Toys & Games
- Save up to 40% on Star Wars toys
- Save up to 40% on Collectible toys from L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, Fingerlings, and more
- Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels toys
- Save up to 30% on Building Sets from LEGO, Magna-Tiles, and PlayMonster
- Save up to 30% on Marvel toys
- Save up to 30% on Fortnite, Pokemon, Roblox and more
- Save up to 40% on Tegu Building Blocks
- Save up to 30% on Funko POPs!
- Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets
- Save 30% on Evenflo Pivot Explore Wagon
- Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Jazwares, Spin Master, Hape, and more
- Save on AmScope 52-piece kids beginner microscope STEM kit
Fashion
- Save up to 40% on select apparel from Calvin Klein
- Save up to 40% on select Levi’s apparel for the whole family
- Save up to 40% on Star Wars apparel
- Save up to 30% on select New Balance footwear and apparel
- Save up to 40% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel
- Save up to 40% on select kids’ clothing from Gerber, Hudson Baby, and more
- Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more
- Save up to 30% on select Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Marvel apparel
- Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends
- Save up to 25% on select Nautica men’s and women’s apparel
- Save up to 48% on select Hanna Anderson pajama sets and underwear styles
- Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop
- Save up to 40% on select women’s shoes from Shopbop
- Save up to 15% on select women’s accessories from Shopbop
Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement & Smart Home
- Save on Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware, including up to 48% on select Le Creuset 3.5Qt Oval Dutch Ovens
- Save up to 50% on select Bissell Vacuums
- Save up to 40% on SharkNinja Shark Navigator Lift-Away
- Save up to 35% on Eufy by Anker RoboVac
- Save up to 30% on Eureka Stick Vacuum
- Save on iRobot Robotic vacuums and mops
- Save up to 30% on iLife Robotic vacuum cleaner
- Save up to 25% or more on Samsung vacuums
- Save up to 36% on select Blueair air purifiers
- Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers
- Save up to 40% on KitchenAid tools
- Save up to 20% on the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus
- Save up to 30% on Hallmark gift wrap, ornaments, and cards
- Save up to 20% on select Breville Smart Ovens
- Save up to 20% on OXO BREW coffee makers
- Save up to 30% on Tineco floorcare products
- Save on Ninja AF161 Air Fryer and Ninja FG551 Foodi Indoor Smart Grill
- Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundles
- Save on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
- Save up to 20% on OXO Good Grips Smart Seal and bakeware
- Save up to 35% on Ayesha Curry Cookware
- Save 30% on Linenspa 10″ hybrid mattresses
- Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture and mattresses
- Save 30% on Sweetnight mattresses
- Save up to 30% on Moen bathroom fixtures and up to 20% off on Moen kitchen products
- Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe products
- Save 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker
- Save 20% on select Broan appliances
- Save up to 15% on select Delta Faucet products
- Save up to 15% on Whirlpool softeners
- Save 15% or more on gaming, home education and home office furniture
- Save on select August Smart Locks
- Save on select Kwikset Smart and Mechanical Locks
- Save on Smart Home products from Emerson, Kasa TP-Link, and more
Beauty, Health & Personal Care
- Save up to 50% on your favorite Premium Beauty brands from Elemis, Mario Badescu, Redken, and more
- Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty appliances from T3, Foreo and more
- Save up to 40% on Waterpik and Colgate oral care appliances
- Save up to 45% on skin care from NIVEA, Aquaphor, and Eucerin
- Save up to 30% on hair dryers and products from Revlon, Bed Head, and more
- Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette, and more
- Save 33% on Panasonic and Norelco shavers
- Save up to 20% on Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers
Electronics
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games
- Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames
- Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant Cameras and Printers
- Save 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud Entire Collection
- Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs
- Save up to 20% on Sony TVs
- Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers
- Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones
- Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones
- Save up to 40% on select Mynt 3D printing pens and accessories
- Save 30% on Mynt 3D PRO Pen with OLED Display
- Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors
- Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones
Small Businesses on Amazon Launchpad
- Save up to 50% on Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families
- Save up to 30% on the SOLIOM S600 Outdoor Security Camera
- Save up to 25% on the Zen Laboratory DIY Jumbo Slime Kit for Kids
- From October 26 to November 19, Prime members can save 10% or more on select unique products from small brands on Amazon Launchpad like: Mobile Pixels Duex Portable Monitor for Laptops and Scentered Travel Essentials Aromatherapy Balm gift set
Entertainment: Amazon Music, Audible, Books & Prime Video
- Amazon Music: Beginning October 23, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.
- Amazon Music: Beginning October 29, current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.
- Audible: Between November 1 and December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month. Membership includes unlimited access to more than 10 thousand Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts.
- Books: Deals on select multi-genre books and ebooks throughout the season
- Prime Video: This holiday season, Prime Video will offer up to 50% off select popular Halloween, family and holiday movies to rent or buy. Deals will roll out over the next few months, so be sure to check www.amazon.com/pmd for updates.
Amazon Gift Cards
- Starting today, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more. Offer available through December 31.
- Starting October 26, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. Offer available through December 20. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.
Amazon Credit Cards:
- Now through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, starting November 1 through December 22, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa for details.
Automotive, Tools and Lawn & Garden
- Save 50% on tire installation
- Save up to 25% on Miracle-Gro Expand ‘n Gro concentrated planting mix
- Save 25% on Castrol GTX Conventional motor oil
- Save 20% on Select Tonno Pro Tonneau covers
- Save up to 20% on select Streamlight flashlights
- Save on select DEWALT cordless drills and tools
- Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 15% off on select ZGrills Pellet Grills & Smokers
- Save up to 15% on Shintenchi 4 piece wicker rattan outdoor patio furniture set
- Save on select Renogy monocrystalline solar panels
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 20% on Select Coleman Tents & Gear
- Save up to 20% on select CamelBak kids water bottles
- Save up to 25% on select Sawyer Products water filters
- Save up to 30% on select Stanley drinkware
- Save up to 28% on select Segway scooters and kids bikes
- Save up to 30% on select Stiga table tennis rackets and Zume badminton set
- Save up to 30% on select Legendary Whitetails apparel
- Save up to 30% on select Osprey Outdoor Packs
Pets
- Save 20% on Catit Creamy cat treats
- Save on Petsafe electronic dog toys
- Save on The Honest Kitchen human grade pet treats
- Save on Friends Forever donut pet beds
Whole Foods Market:
- Both in-store and online, Prime members can receive discounts on customer favorites including 35% off Bare Bones broths and 35% off all packaged teas, available now through October 27.
- Available now through October 20, customers can get 20% off pumpkins and gourds – excluding squash.