Amazon Hiring a ‘Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead’

Amazon is getting in on cryptocurrency, posting a job opening for a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.”

Cryptocurrency has been gaining mainstream support, with companies across a range of industries accepting it as payment. Its increased acceptance makes it somewhat strange that Amazon has yet to fully adopt it.

That appears to be changing, if a job posting is any indication. Amazon is looking for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead:

The Amazon Payment Acceptance & Experience Team is responsible for how Amazon’s customers pay on Amazon’s sites and through Amazon’s services around the globe.

The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap. You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities. You will work closely with teams across Amazon including AWS to develop the roadmap including the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy.

If Amazon does embrace crypto, it would likely have major implications and help drive even more widespread adoption.